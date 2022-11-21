Green Day Produce Recalls Enoki Mushrooms Over Possible Listeria Contamination

You may want to double-check that package of store-bought mushrooms before you put it in the holiday casserole.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration have announced a recall by Green Day Produce, Inc.’s 7 oz. Packages of Enoki Mushrooms sold in September and October at stores nationwide.

The packages have potential of being contaminated with listeria, according to a press release.

The clear plastic package has the UPC code of 16430-69080, and is located on the back side of the package. There is no lot code or dates on the package.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. The distribution of the product has been suspended. The potential for contamination was discovered after a retail sample was collected and analyzed by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Consumers who have purchased the product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (323) 587-4688 or william@greendayinc.com.