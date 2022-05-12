Green Flamingo Grill Chosen As Action Brown County Business Competition Winner

By Benjamin Cox on May 12, 2022 at 7:45am

Action Brown County announced the winner last night of its business competition at Brown County High School.

Five businesses and the public gathered in the high school auditorium. The businesses gave their final public pitch for their business in hopes of winning $20,000 in seed money to start their business.

WGEM reports that Alana Boylen and her Green Flamingo Grill restaurant were chosen as the winners.

The concept consists of a bar & grill location that family and friends “can enjoy a beer and burger” while catching sports on television. The pitch says that the restaurant will specialize in burgers including a “unique hand patty smash burger.”

The first of its kind “Shark Tank” style competition and sponsored in part by the Tracy Family Foundation, started on April 13th with 17 businesses. Action Brown County hoped the competition will help the local economy through new business interests in the Brown County community.