Green Gables Inn in White Hall Closes

A bed & breakfast and wedding venue in White Hall is closing.

The Greene Prairie Press reports that the Green Gables Inn is being converted back into a private residence.

Green Gables had been in operation since the early 2000s, and was purchased by the Mansfield Family in October 2013.

According to the report, recent health reasons in the family run business was the impetus for the sale of the business. In a post to their Facebook page dated October 13th, the Mansfields thanked the community for entrusting them with important events and weddings over the past 8 years.

The home located at 503 North Main Street and White Hall had been named one of the best small bed & breakfasts in Illinois by TripAdvisor and TheKnot wedding and event planning magazine named it a Best of Weddings winner three years in a row.