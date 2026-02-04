Green Gets 4 years in prison for Car Shooting

By Gary Scott on February 4, 2026 at 9:40am

A homeless Jacksonville man was sentenced to prison yesterday in Morgan County court for firing a gun into a vehicle on North Main one year ago.

22-year-old Steven Green, also known as Steve-O, was sentenced to 4 years in prison for aggravated firing of a handgun.

The incident occurred January 2nd of last year near the Circle K on North Main, when police believe Green fired multiple shots into a vehicle occuoied by 2 adults, and one child. No one was hurt.

Police say Green fled the scene, and empty gun shells were found several blocks away at an intersection.

An investigation ensued, and Green was arrested for the incident in mid February last year, after he was identified as the assailant.

Green was also fined $500.