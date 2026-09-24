Green Haven Co. moving into new space on the Square

By Benjamin Cox on September 24, 2026 at 10:26am

A Jacksonville downtown business is on the move.

Green Haven, Co. is relocating from 66 East Central Park Plaza to a smaller space inside the Plaza building at 73 East Central Park Plaza.

The woman-owned green living refillery offers refillable household and personal-care products, including soaps, shampoos, lotions, laundry detergent, oils and body scrubs. The store also carries environmentally friendly and sustainable household goods.

Green Haven opened at its current location in 2021. Owners Jessica Lynn, Brynna Wilson and Carissa Reichert say the move will allow the business to downsize while continuing its storefront operation.

The current location will be closed during the final two weeks of September for the move.

The store will reopen at its new location on Saturday, October 3, from 10 a-m to 4 p-m. Plans for a re-opening celebration are currently being scheduled.