Green Haven Co. to Join Wildly Rooted Boutique in Springfield

A Jacksonville business is expanding into a downtown Springfield location.

The Springfield Business Journal reports that Callie Estes, owner of Jo Jo’s Jewelry, is partnering with Jessica Lynn, owner of Green Haven Co. and One Knotty Maker in Jacksonville, and Courtney Wright, owner of Cloth + Oak of Springfield to form the Wildly Rooted Boutique.

The trio has signed a lease for 1,700 square feet of space at 306 E. Adams Street right next to the planned Ad Astra Wine Bar & Market. Estes told the Springfield Business Journal that she looks forward to being adjacent to another female-owned small business and feels it will be a good draw for additional foot traffic.

In addition to selling their own products, the women plan to carry products from other small local businesses. According to Estes, she hopes to have Wildly Rooted Boutique open by early summer and time it to coincide with the grand opening for Ad Astra.