Green Leaving South Jacksonville For Job in Jacksonville; Peters Resigns

The South Jacksonville Board of Trustees officially accepted the resignation of two employees last night.

Village Public Works Superintendent John Green stepped down after 25 ½ years to take a new job with the City of Jacksonville.

Green says it was time to move to a less stressful job: “It’s been good. There’s been ups and downs like any job. I mean that’s life. For the most part, I’ve really enjoyed being here. I’ve enjoyed what I’ve done. It’s just 25 1/2 years, and I’m tired of all the hats that I have had to wear. At one point, I looked at it as a challenge to juggle everything. I’m just…I’m tired. I’m ready to do one thing, wear one hat and take five of them off.”

Green says he was glad to oversee some of the changes to make the job of utility superintendent more streamlined over his time in the office. Green has accepted a position to help maintain the City of Jacksonville’s Municipal Building grounds.

The Village accepted the appointment of Green’s replacement, Brian English, last night. English comes over from the City of Jacksonville where he worked most recently in the utility department: “I think I was ready for the next challenge of taking on a couple more jobs. I actually worked for the City of Jacksonville starting with the Street Department and was there for a couple of years before I moved over to the Sewer Department. Then, I took on the Water Department for the last 7-8 years. Putting it all together right now, I guess you could say I want to see if I can handle it all or not. I think it will be okay. John has left me very well with everything. I’ve been with him for the last week and a half, two weeks now. It’s going to be a lot, but I’m up for the challenge, I think. We’ll see what happens.”

A reception to honor Green for his years of service to the village will be held on Wednesday.

The Board of Trustees also accepted the resignation of Village Treasurer and Office Administrator Tiffanee Peters. Peters was not in attendance.

Peters submitted a one line email on June 15th to Village President Dick Samples and Village Attorney Rob Cross reading: “Please acknowledge my resignation.”

Peters had been on medical leave from the village since the early part of this year. Peters had been employed with the village since 2018.