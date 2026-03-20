Green Pastures Fundraiser

By Gary Scott on March 20, 2026 at 10:07am

A major fundraiser for the Green Pastures Christian Retreat Center and Campground will be held Sunday in Jacksonville at K’s Creek.

The over 40-year-old grounds along the new 67 northwest of Jacksonville needs improvements and updates, some of which has already occurred.

Travis Deaver is the president of the Green Pastures board.

Deaver says the area has been going through a series of upgrades and repairs. He says the campground needed new septic tanks, and repairs to the wears and tears of a camp site.

Deaver says the event at K’s Creek on Sandusky runs from 6 to 7:30 PM

He says the Two by Two Quartet will perform at the start and end of the evening. In between, Deaver says many of the past campers and counselors at the campgrounds will perform.

Deaver says anyone wanting to sign up for a camp, or see what’s available can go to the website at greenpasturesretreatcenter.org.