Green Pastures Spring Clean Up This Saturday

A popular Morgan County Campground is seeking volunteers this weekend to come out and help clean things up from over the winter.

Green Pastures is holding its annual Spring clean up this Saturday from 8AM to Noon. The retreat center and campground is located just off of U.S. 67 approximately 14 miles northwest of Jacksonville.

Green Pastures Board Member Keith Bradbury says that they look for people with all different types of skills because there is always plenty to do: “We have jobs that need to be done at all skill levels. You can be indoors. You can be outdoors. You can be on a ladder. You can be safe on the ground. Whatever you want to do. With a camp that size – we’ve got 42 acres and 11 buildings – so, there is always something to be done everywhere. We try to have work days the first Saturday of each month. Sometimes we get a good crowd and sometimes not so many, but that’s understandable. We’ve got 40-year old infrastructure out there so there is always something that needs to be done.”

Bradbury says that once Spring rolls around, the schedule at the camp really picks up with multiple events and groups who utilize the grounds for various retreats.

Bradbury says you don’t even need to camp out there for a weekend. Walkers of the camp’s trails are welcome. They are just asked to check in.

To sign up for this Saturday’s clean up day and for more information about Green Pastures, visit greenpasturesretreatcenter.org or find them on Facebook. You may also call 217-584-1374.