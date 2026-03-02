Green Wall to Close

By Benjamin Cox on March 2, 2026 at 9:58am

The Green Wall Bar and Grill in Franklin is temporarily closing its doors.

In a Facebook post, owners George, Gina and Kyle Hamilton announced the business would close after Thursday due to significant staffing changes that Hamilton’s needs time to adjust to. They thanked customers for their patronage and said they were appreciative for their employees’ hard work and dedication.

The Green Wall at 204 to 206 Wyatt Street on Franklin’s square, has been open since 2019. Ownership says the location may reopen on occasion. Groups needing event services at the Franklin site are encouraged to contact Hamilton’s at 217-675-2720 to discuss availability.

For now, the closure is temporary as the family-owned business evaluates its next steps.