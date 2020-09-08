Greene Announces Second COVID Death; Morgan, Cass, Greene Adds New Positives

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed 5 new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County over the weekend. All 5 cases were received on Sunday and included a female in her 20s, two males in their 20s, a male in his 30s, and a male in his 70s. All have been instructed to isolate at home. Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 337. 33 cases are currently active with 1 hospitalized.

The Greene County Health Department received confirmation of 3 new positives yesterday and 2 new positives today. In conjunction with the Greene County Coroner’s Office, they also announced their 2nd death in the county yesterday. According to the health department’s Facebook announcement, the death is not related to the long-term care facility outbreak in the county. 3 of the new cases are community acquired with 2 acquired at the unnamed long-term care facility outbreak. Greene County has now had a total of 162 positive cases to date with 43 cases currently active.

The Morgan County Health Department has reported 4 new positive cases of COVID-19 today. The new cases include a male in his 40s, a female teen, a female in her 20s, and a female in her 80s. All are in isolation and recovering at home. Morgan County now has had a total of 598 total positive cases, with 103 cases currently active, 10 cases currently hospitalized, and 21 deaths to date.

The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 1,392 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 7 additional confirmed deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate currently sits at 4%.