Greene & Calhoun Farm Bureaus Co-Host Nutrient Stewardship Field Day This Thursday

The Greene & Calhoun Farm Bureaus are hosting a spring Nutrient Stewardship Field Day this Thursday to highlight a multi-year cover crop project.

Members of both farm bureaus have worked with community partners to evaluate different cover crop practices and their effects on soil health, nutrient uptake and other criteria. In addition to hearing from guiding members of the project, Illinois Farm Bureau staff and members of the Nutrient Research and Education Council will provide key updates on the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy.

The Field Day will be held from 10AM to Noon at the Greene County University of Illinois Extension Office, located on Highway 67, just north of Carrollton.

Lunch will be provided to all attendees, so please RSVP to the Greene County Farm Bureau Office by email at greenfb@frontier.com or call 217-942-6958; or through the Calhoun County Farm Bureau Office by email at ccfb@frontiernet.net or call 618-576-2233 by Wednesday before the end of business.