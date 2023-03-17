Greene Co. Board Changes Meeting Times

The Greene County Board has changed its regular meeting times.

The Greene Prairie Press reports that the board has moved its regular business meeting time of the second Wednesday of the month to the second Thursday night of the month.

The change will come effective in April. The change was due to several newly elected board members having time conflicts with the monthly committee meetings being held on Mondays. Committee meetings are now being held on Tuesday mornings.

The meeting days and times were approved at the board’s March 8th meeting.