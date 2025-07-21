Greene Co. Board intern promoting access to digital services

Billy Springman, a 20-year-old Carrollton native and intern with the Greene County Board, is leading efforts to promote the county’s newly launched official website: greenecountyil.org.

The site was designed to serve as a centralized hub for residents, streamlining access to a wide range of county services. Visitors can pay property taxes, court fines, and traffic tickets online; request vital records such as marriage licenses and death certificates; and view real-time election results. The website also features County Board meeting minutes, office hours, and contact information for local officials—making it easier than ever for residents to stay informed and connected with county government.

Springman began managing the project in early 2025 and presented the finished product to the County Board in March, where it received formal approval. Now that the site is live, he’s focused on raising public awareness and encouraging community engagement through outreach efforts and public feedback.