Greene Co. Board Mulling 1% Sales Tax To Pay For Emergency Services

The Greene County Board is mulling a referendum to place a 1% sales tax on an upcoming ballot.

The Greene Prairie Press reports that at the November 9th Greene County Board meeting, the board discussed a proposal to tax goods purchased in the county. Known as the Safe-T Tax, the revenue would be used to offset the county’s emergency services expenditures.

Board members could not agree on when the referendum would be put to voters of the county. Currently, Greene County has a 1% sales tax for the county’s schools, which according to the report generates about $800,000 annually.

The tax referendum is expected to be further discussed at the Greene County Board’s December meeting.