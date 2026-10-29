Greene Co. Board Tables Action on Placing County Ambulance Service Out for Bid

By Benjamin Cox on October 29, 2026 at 11:49am

The Greene County Board has put plans to seek bids for ambulance service on hold as discussions continue over the county’s contract with Boyd Hospital.

According to River County News, the board met in a special session last Wednesday to consider putting ambulance services out for bid after Boyd Hospital rejected a one-year contract extension.

The county had proposed continuing its agreement at $320,000, with $90,000 designated toward purchasing a new ambulance, leaving $230,000 for operations.

Boyd Hospital CEO Stace Holland said the hospital could not accept the reduced funding, citing significant financial losses associated with operating the service.

During the meeting, Holland disputed claims that meaningful negotiations had taken place between the hospital and county officials. Board members maintained that the hospital had rejected the county’s offer and that alternative providers needed to be considered.

Several residents and emergency medical personnel also expressed concerns about potentially replacing the existing ambulance service.

After approximately 20 additional minutes of discussion, the board voted to table the bidding issue to allow further discussions between hospital officials and the county board.

The current agreement expires November 9th, leaving questions about how ambulance coverage will be maintained if a new agreement is not reached.