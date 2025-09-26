Greene Co. Clerk announces voter rolls update

Greene County Clerk Melissa Carter has announced that her office is going through a biennial update.

According to a Facebook announcement today, in accordance with state law, Carter’s office is performing a routine update of the voter rolls that is required every two years following a General Election (in odd-numbered years).

“This process helps keep our voter registration records accurate, ensures election integrity, and makes sure every eligible voter has the opportunity to cast their ballot with confidence. As part of this update, new voter ID cards are being mailed to all registered voters in Greene County.

“If a card is returned to our office as “undeliverable,” state law requires us to place that registration on inactive status. If you are a registered voter but do not receive a new ID card in the coming weeks, please contact our office to confirm that your information is correct and up to date,” Carter said in the announcement.

Greene County residents who have questions can call the clerk’s office at 217-942-5443 Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM.