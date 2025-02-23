Greene Co. Courthouse Elevator Running Again

The Greene County Courthouse’s elevator is back in order.

The Greene Prairie Press reports that Greene County Sheriff Rob McMillen reported to the county’s Judiciary Commitee last week that the elevator returned to working order after several months of delays.

McMillen said that there is a squeak and a part that needs replaced. He says the company will return to fix the noise and the part once it arrives. He says the part is currently on back order. The report did not provide a timeline.

McMillen says his attention has now turned towards the courthouse’s HVAC system, which has caused portions of the building to be without heat. Portable heaters have been used until Henson Robinson can return to fix portions of the units at the building.

In the meantime, McMillen says a local high school class will be coming to remove the handicap accessibility ramp in front of the courthouse once warmer weather arrives.

