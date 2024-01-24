Greene Co. Economic Development Group Asking County Residents to Test Internet Speed

The Greene County Economic Development group is asking Greene County citizens to once again test their Internet speeds in order to bring connectivity to the county.

For the past two years, the group has been attempting to get broadband gigabit services to the entire county. Members of the group say that this next step of testing Internet speeds could help determine grant funding to get areas of the county better connected.

The Illinois Office of Broadband just released the Federal Broadband Map this week, and have opened it to challenges by the public. The map is the official record that the office will use to determine areas that are considered “served” with a good high-speed Internet connection, and it will also be used to determine how federal and state broadband project grants will be dispersed.

The federal broadband map currently shows Greene County as being “served” with adequate Internet service, something that the Greene County Economic Development Group takes exception.

The group is asking that Greene County residents use the BEAD Challenge Internet test to validate a location’s internet speed on 3 separate, consecutive days. The group says that the more homes that test, the more accurate a picture will be taken of Internet connectivity in the county. The opportunity to challenge the map will only remain open for the few weeks.

Click this link to take the Internet speed test.