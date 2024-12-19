Greene Co. Farm Bureau Donates Grain Bin Rescue System to Roodhouse Fire Dept.

The Greene County Farm Bureau recently made a lifesaving contribution to the Roodhouse Fire Department.

On December 12th, members of the Roodhouse Fire Department and Greene County Farm Bureau gathered to present the fire department with a new grain bin rescue system. During recent discussions, members of the farm bureau had been told that the Roodhouse Fire Department did not have have a grain bin rescue system and would often have to call nearby departments to assist in those emergencies.

Officials of the local farm bureau say they are now working with other groups and individuals to help provide funding for Roodhouse firefighters to be certified and trained to use the new equipment.