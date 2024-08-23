Greene Co. Forming Long-Term Natural Disaster Plans at Hazard Mitigation Committee on Aug. 28

A committee meant to explore mitigating severe storms and natural disasters and hazards is set to meet later this month in Greene County.

The Greene County Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee will meet at the Greene County Health Department, located at 310 5th Street in Carrollton on Wednesday, August 28th at 1:30PM.

This Committee, comprised of County, township, municipal, healthcare, education, fire protection district, and drainage and levee district representatives, as well as technical partners and stakeholders, will meet over the next several months to update the Greene County Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan. All Committee meetings are open to the public.

Greene County Emergency Services Director Cale Hoesman says the goal of the committee is to identify how often the severe events occur in the county and what kind of damages have resulted. Based on the information, the county’s representatives will then formulate a plan to reduce those damages as they occur and how they will respond in the event a severe weather event or natural disaster occurs.

Interested persons can provide input at these Planning Committee meetings or submit their comments and questions to their municipal or county representatives.

Hoesman says it will be the county’s guide for response and mitigation for all levels of government and response groups all across the county.

For more information, or to check and see if your jurisdiction has participated in the past, contact Hoesman by phone at 217-942-6901.