Greene Co. Health Department Receives Community Needs Assessment Survey Funds to Expand Services

The Greene County Health Department says it’s going to expand.

Health Department Administrator Molly Peters announced in a press release on Tuesday that the department has been awarded over $400,000 in grant funds for addressing Greene County community needs assessment results. The Illinois Project Assessment of Needs in Greene County prioritized access to healthy foods, mental health, substance use prevention, and recreational activities.

Peters says that Community Health Manager Ron Sprong has recently become a Mental Health First Aid instructor and Peer Recovery Specialist and is a trainer for Narcan distribution. The Community Health Division will be expanding focused efforts related to substance use in the prevention, treatment, and support of substance use in Greene County. The effort will include becoming a part of a Recovery Oriented Systems of Care (ROSC), which creates a council to build a coordinated network of community-based services and supports that are person-centered for people in substance abuse recovery.

Peters says that the Health Department is seeking a number of staff to join their team which includes a Financial Manager, Personal Health Services R.N., Community Engagement Specialist, and Interim ROSC Coordinator. Please see the greenecountyhd.org/careers for more details or call Greene County Health Department Public Health Administrator, Molly Peters at (217) 942-6961 ext. 101 for more details.