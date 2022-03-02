Greene Co. Man Behind Bars For Charges in Multiple Counties

A Greene County man has been indicted in Jersey County on drug charges.

36 year old Clinton L. Elliott of Greenfield was charged Feb. 23 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony. On Feb. 17 Elliott allegedly had less than five grams of methamphetamine and was in possession of drug paraphernalia in an arrest by Jersey County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Elliott is currently being held at the Greene County Jail. Elliott was arrested by Greenfield Police on February 14th on two counts of arson, theft between $500 and $10,000, and residential burglary. An order for Elliott to have a mental examination for fitness was made in Greene County court yesterday. A status hearing on the Greene County charges are set for March 28th.

Elliott is due in Jersey County court on the aforementioned drug charges for a preliminary hearing on March 22nd.