Greene Co. Man Killed in rural Carrollton

Greene County Coroner Brady Milnes has announced the death of a 26-year old man after a crash in rural Carrollton early this morning.

Milnes reports that the crash occurred on Providence Road at SE 350 Street, approximately 6 miles southeast of Carrollton some time Sunday morning.

According to information posted by the Greene County Scanner Page, a single-vehicle crash was reported at approximately 1:50 a.m. Sunday. The report says the car struck a guard rail. Greene County EMS and the Carrollton Fire Department were said to be responding agencies to the call.

The identity of the decedent is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The death and crash remain under investigation by the Greene County Coroner’s Office and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. No further information is available.

UPDATE 11:48 a.m. Sunday, August 10: The Greene County Coroner, Brady Milnes, has identified the male killed in the motor vehicle accident in rural Carrollton early this morning as 26-year-old Nickolas Gray of Greenfield. Postmortem procedures done today indicate that Mr. Gray succumbed to blunt force injuries sustained in the incident. The death remains under investigation by the Greene County Coroner and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.