Greene Co. Man receives additional prison time for drug charges in Morgan Co.

A Roodhouse man currently serving a year in prison for Greene County charges will serve additional prison time on a drug trafficking conviction in Morgan County.

Charles W. Swarringim, 41, of Roodhouse pleaded guilty to Class X felony methamphetamine delivery between 15-100 grams on August 21 in Morgan County Circuit Court before Circuit Judge Chris Reif. Swarringim was arrested on the charge along with possession of methamphetamine between 15-100 grams on May 1 after an extensive investigation between Morgan, Greene and Cass counties. Charges from a July 2023 arrest for driving on a suspended/revoked license and possession of methamphetamine between 5-15 grams were dismissed per the plea.

Swarringim has several pending cases in Cass County, including Class X felony methamphetamine delivery and failure to return from furlough as a felon. Swarringim was initially arrested on the charges back on November 14, 2024 for incidents that had occurred in September 2024. Prior to Swarringim’s conviction in Greene County Court for criminal damage to government property in May, he had failed to appear in court on multiple occasions. Judge Reif sentenced Swarringim concurrently to 8 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 18 months of mandatory supervised release, ordered payment of a $500 county fine and requested Swarringim be placed in a facility with substance abuse treatment. Swarringim was given credit for 9 days served in the Morgan County Jail on the Morgan County charges.

Swarringim is currently lodged at the Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro. He will return to Cass County Circuit Court for a schedule status hearing on September 22.