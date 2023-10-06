Greene Co. Man Who Had Criminal Trespass & Aggravated Assault Charges Refiled, Charged Again, Ordered Detained to DHS

A rural Roodhouse man who had charges of aggravated assault and criminal trespass re-filed against him in April from a June 2022 case now has been remanded to the custody of the Department of Human Services.

According to online court records on Thursday, 31-year old John J. Scheferkort had charges of criminal trespass with a person present and criminal damage to property between $500 and $10,000 filed on Tuesday from incidents that allegedly occurred on Sunday.

Scheferkort had his June 2022 charges reinstated in April after a family member had removed Scheferkort from a long-term group home under the supervision of the Department of Human Services against a court-ordered agreement that had the 2022 charges originally dismissed.

DHS representatives told the Greene County Circuit Court in stipulated reports last year that they believed Scheferkort would not reach the level of mental fitness required to proceed to trial in the original case. Scheferkort was originally found unfit to stand trial after a mental examination in August 2022.

Scheferkort is alleged to have entered a rural east Roodhouse home in June 2022 while the homeowners were present. Upon entering the home, Scheferkort allegedly brandished an 8 inch hunting knife at an adult female, and according to charging documents, placed the woman in “reasonable apprehension of receiving a battery.” He was later arrested by Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies.

No details have been released about the incident with the new charges on Sunday. A phone message left with Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe has not been returned. Scheferkort has a petition to revoke hearing scheduled for Tuesday, October 10th.