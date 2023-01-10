Greene Co. Rural Water District Receives Rural Development Grant As Part of New Infrastructure Bill

The Greene County community will benefit directly from the recent bi-partisan infrastructure law from Congress.

Illinois Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin announced on Friday that the Greene County Rural Water District based out of Carrollton will receive $240,000 as a part of the USDA’s Rural Development program included in the infrastructure bill.

The bill is meant to help connect more customers to the rural water district and improve service lines and equipment. The Greene County Rural Water District has been in operation since 1994 and currently serves over 1,200 users who are all rural residents of the county.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law included Senator Duckworth’s Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act that is meant to help communities repair and modernize their drinking water and wastewater systems.