Greene Co. Sheriff Warns of Impostor Scam

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has received several phone calls this week from residents regarding scam phone calls they have received from an individual identifying themselves as being affiliated with the Sheriff’s Office.

The person is telling the resident that they missed federal jury duty and they now have a warrant for their arrest. The caller is telling the resident that a bond has been set, and they need to make arrangements to pay it before they are arrested.

These calls are fraudulent attempts to scam you out of money. Legitimate law enforcement agencies generally do not call people with warrants and solicit bond payments over the phone.

Greene County Sheriff Rob McMillen says to not participate in these calls and immediately hang up on the caller. Once you give the caller financial information or send them a payment, he says, the chances of getting your funds returned are absolutely zero.

