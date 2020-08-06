Greene Confirms 1 More New Case, NGHS Alerts Parents of Student With Positive Case

The Greene County Health Department confirmed an 8th new case of COVID-19 late yesterday evening. The new active case bring Greene County’s total to 34 confirmed positive cases.

North Greene Jr. and Sr. High School parents received confirmation of one of the cases from the school district. In the district communication, the superintendent’s office said that an individual participating in extracurricular activities had tested positive for the virus.

Greene County Health Department officials that many of the county’s quarantined and positive individuals have still been active in the community at several local gathering spots, places of businesses, and community-wide events: “We have heard countless times that people are still going out with symptoms. It is here, people are obviously testing positive, so cut back on events and gathering as this number will not get any better without support from the community. The number of tests may increase, but exposure and symptoms have also increased.”

According to charts released by the health department, the majority of the county’s cases have come from the Belltown, Hillview, Patterson, Roodhouse, Walkerville, and White Hall area or northern Greene County.