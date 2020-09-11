Greene County Announces 3rd COVID Death, More Cases in Morgan, Cass

Morgan County has surpassed 600 cases of COVID-19 following confirmation by health department officials of two additional cases yesterday. The cases include one male in his 40’s and one male in his 60’s. Both are isolated at home. Morgan County now has had a total of 601 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 39 currently active, and 10 of those currently hospitalized. 51 residents in Morgan County are currently under quarantine, and to date there have been 21 deaths attributed to the virus.

Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Cass County yesterday. The cases include a male in his 50’s, three females in their 50’s, and a female in her 60’s. Cases have been instructed to isolate at home. Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 344. There are currently 28 active cases.

The Greene County Health Department announced 19 new cases. All the cases are related to the long-term care facility outbreak at White Hall Nursing & Rehabilitation. Members of management of White Hall Nursing & Rehab confirmed the outbreak to the Greene Prairie Press this week. The Greene County Coroner’s Office also announced the 3rd death in the county yesterday, which is also connected to White Hall Nursing & Rehab. Greene County now has had a total of 181 positive cases with 49 cases currently active.

The Illinois Department of Public Health yesterday announced 1,953 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 28 additional confirmed deaths. The seven-day statewide positivity rate went up one percentage point from Wednesday, now at 3.8%.

Jeremy Coumbes contributed to this report.