Greene County Announces First COVID Death; Morgan, Cass, Pike Cases Continue to Rise

Morgan County Health officials announced 31 new cases of COVID-19 from over the weekend yesterday. The new cases include 3 males in their 50s, 1 female in her 50s, 1 male in his 40s, 2 females in their 40s, 1 female in her 30s, 2 staff at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, and 21 inmates at Jacksonville Correctional Facility. Morgan County has now had a total of 480 positive cases of COVID-19. 282 cases have been released from restriction. There have been 18 deaths to date in Morgan County.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County over the weekend, and three new cases yesterday. The positive cases include a male under the age of 10, two males in their teens, a female in her teens, three females in their 20’s, a male in his 30’s, and two males in their 50’s. Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 292. The total number recovered is at 242, with 11 eleven deceased. One person remains hospitalized. Cass County now has the highest case rate per capita in the State of Illinois, at 2,362.72 cases per 100,000.

Scott County now has a total of 41 cases, The last 6 cases include 1 female in her 20’s and 1 female in her 50’s; also 1 male in his 20’s, one male in his 30’s, one male in his 40’s, and one male in his 70’s. All these are isolating in their homes. Scott County’s last COVID update was on August 15th and listed a total of 26 cases at that time. Health Department Officials say 25 of the 41 cases are recovered and out of isolation, while 16 remain in isolation.

The Greene County Health Department, in conjunction with the Greene County Coroner, announced the first COVID-19 death in Greene County yesterday. Greene County to date has had 96 total positive cases, with 68 cases currently released from restriction.

Three people are hospitalized now in Pike County with COVID-19. The Pike County Health Department announced an additional 17 cases of the virus have been confirmed. The cases include patients in every age group between a female in her teen’s to a male in his 80’s. Two infants were also confirmed to have the virus. A total of 70 COVID-19 cases in Pike County residents have been reported to PCHD. 33 cases are active with 3 being hospitalized, and 37 cases have recovered.

The Illinois Department of Public Health yesterday announced 1,612 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 8 additional confirmed deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate is down a single percentage point to 4.2%.