Greene County authorities respond to bomb threat in Roodhouse

Few details are known at this hour but Greene County law enforcement and first responders responded to a bomb threat on the Roodhouse square late this afternoon.

Roodhouse Fire & Police, White Hall Fire & Police, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County EMS were dispatched for a possible bomb threat in or around a home in the 200 block of Franklin Street near the library shortly after 3 p.m. All roadways leading into and around Roodhouse were shut down, including Route 67 for approximately two and a half hours. Residents within a few blocks of the area were told to evacuate for safety concerns.

The Illinois Secretary of State bomb squad was called to the location approximately half hour after the initial call. Chief of Police Kyle Robison said in a press release that during the investigation the object that was located was not an explosive device.

The scene was said to be secured shortly after 5:30 p.m. The area has been deemed safe and clear to return to at this point in time.

No other information is currently available. This story will be updated.