By Benjamin Cox on November 19, 2026 at 11:06am

The Greene County Board has extended its ambulance service contract with Boyd Hospital through December 1st as negotiations continue over a new agreement.

According to River County News, the board voted November 5th to extend the agreement, which had been scheduled to expire November 9th.

Finance Chairman Josh Lawson said the extension would give county officials additional time to work out a contract with Boyd Hospital while maintaining the existing funding arrangement for November.

The county previously offered the hospital a one-year agreement totaling 320-thousand dollars, with 90-thousand dollars earmarked for a new ambulance.

Boyd Hospital officials rejected that proposal, citing financial concerns over operating the service.

Ambulance Director Marc Clark also addressed the board on Thursday, outlining the specialized equipment and advanced life support capabilities currently provided by Greene County Ambulance.

The county had previously considered putting ambulance services out for competitive bids before tabling that discussion.

The latest extension gives both sides additional time to negotiate while maintaining ambulance coverage in Greene County.