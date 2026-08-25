Greene County Boot Camp to Close

By Gary Scott on August 25, 2026 at 6:25pm

Governor JB Pritzker is closing the Greene County work camp.

The governor’s office and the Illinois Department of Corrections have announced plans to phase out work camps between Roodhouse and White Hall, and at Clayton, and Dixon Springs and DuQuoin Impact programs.

Only the Clayton Work Camp currently houses individuals in custody.

The Greene County work camp, and Dixon Springs and DuQuoin Impact programs were temporarily closed in March of 2023 under a memorandum of understanding between the corrections department and the union that presents prison workers, AFSCME.

Staff members at Greene County will be reassigned to the Jacksonville prison.

Clayton Work Camp detainees and workers will be re-located to the Western Illinois Correctional Center.

The governor’s office says no employee layoffs will occur because of any of the changes.