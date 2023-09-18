Greene County CASA Program Running

The Greene County Court system will now have a new program that advocates for children.

The CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) program has been set up and is now running in the county. It’s a joint effort between Greene & Jersey County to help give children in foster care a court advocate for their cases.

The announcement of the Jersey County CASA program expansion into Greene came back in July. Right now, according to the program’s website, they are in need of more volunteers.

If you are interested in becoming a Greene County CASA Advocate or Board member, reach out to Stacy Burney at 618-946-3013 or visit jersey-greenecountycasa.com for more information.