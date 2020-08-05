Greene County Confirms 7 New Cases, Cass 1

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed one new case of Cass County Covid-19 today. The positive case is a female in her 20’s. The positive case has been notified and is isolated at home.

Close contacts have been identified, contacted, and given instructions on quarantine. Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 219. The total number recovered is at 160, with eleven deceased. There is currently one case hospitalized.

The Greene County Health Department announced confirmation of seven new cases of COVID-19 today. Greene now has 19 active cases and 14 patients having recovered from the virus. Greene has now had a total of 33 confirmed positive cases.

The Greene County Health Department said in the announcement on their Facebook page today if residents are planing a large gathering, please reconsider, and gatherings of 50 people or less is still recommended.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 186,471 cases, including 7,573 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,668 specimens for a total of 2,896,063. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from July 29 – August 4 is 3.9%.

As of last night, 1,552 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 368 patients were in the ICU and 129 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.