Greene County Confirms Additional Death from Long Term Care Outbreak, Morgan and Cass Confirm Additional Cases

The Morgan County Health Department received confirmation of five new cases of COVID-19 Friday. The cases are community acquired and include one female teen, a male in his 20’s, a female in her 30’s, a male in his 50’s and a male in his 60’s.

Morgan County now has a total of 633 confirmed cases with 32 currently active. Of those four people are hospitalized, and there have been 23 deaths attributed to the virus.

Eight new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Cass County. New cases include three females under ten, one female in her 20s, one male in his 30s, two females in their 30s, and one female in her 40s. All new cases are isolating at home.

Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 379. The total number recovered is 325, with eleven deceased. No cases are currently hospitalized.

Greene County Heath Officials confirmed three new cases and one additional death yesterday. All are a part of the long term care facility outbreak at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation. Greene County has now had a total of 203 positive tests, with 43 cases currently active, and to date there have been 5 deaths attributed to the virus in Greene County.