Greene County Courthouse HVAC Benefits from USDA Grant

The Greene County Courthouse will soon benefit from a USDA grant.

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) announced today that Greene County will receive a $191,000 Community Facilities Disaster Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Office for the replacement of their courthouse HVAC system.

According to the announcement, the funding comes from the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program through a special disaster set-aside stemming from a 2019 disaster declaration.

Counties impacted by that disaster were eligible to apply through the regular Community Facilities program but could receive higher amounts than the typical $50,000 maximum based on need.

Davis’ office made the match between county and USDA officials to take advantage of the time-sensitive funding opportunity. Davis says he is proud of the effort that took place between his office, the USDA, and Greene County officials to obtain the grant.

Greene County Board Vice-Chair Earlene Castleberry says the grant will save local taxpayer dollars and accomplish much needed work inside the courthouse.