Greene County Courthouse To Get New Windows

The Greene County Courthouse will soon have new windows.

The Greene Prairie Press reports a project to replace over 100 windows in the courthouse is set to commence at the end of the month. Jun Construction Company of Godfrey will be performing the work.

The 1890s era Romanesque Revival Courthouse hasn’t had new windows since the Spring of 1989 when a hail storm smashed Carrollton.

Sheriff Rob McMillen asked the Greene County Judiciary Committee what they would like to do with the over 100 windows that are being taken out of the courthouse. He says the windows are of varying size and would take up valuable space to store.

The Greene Prairie Press reports that Judiciary Chair Earlene Castleberry believed the old windows should be advertised for sale on Facebook Marketplace at $500 for the entire lot. The fate of the older windows will be left up to the Greene County Board at their next full meeting.