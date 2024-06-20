Greene County Courthouse Tuck Pointing Project Gets Approval

A project long put off at the Greene County Courthouse may soon be completed.

The upper stories of the over 130-year old structure has needed significant tuck pointing for a number of years. The Greene Prairie Press reports that a bid was sought on the project several years ago, but came back at over $300,000.

With the opening of recent bids on tuck pointing to be done at the Greene County Health Department across the Carrollton Square and with current excess American Rescue Plan Act funds, the Greene County Board once again looked into getting the project completed.

Jun Construction has delivered a bid of $104,000 to the board to spot tuck point portions of the upper story and remove the smoke stack on the west side of the structure that is no longer in use and has fallen into disrepair.

The board approved the bid. A timeline on when the project will begin has not been released.