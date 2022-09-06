Greene County Days Holding Expanded Events in Carrollton, Roodhouse, Eldred House

Historic Greene County Days is coming up on September 9th through 11th. The county-wide festival has a host of yard sales, barn tours, historical tours, and family-friendly events for the entire weekend.

The Greene County Historical Society and a few other groups are expanding their offerings this year. Bernie Faul and Greene County Historical Society members will be serving food on Friday from 11AM until its gone in the yard of the historical Lee-Baker-Hodges House at the northeast corner of the Carrollton Square.

Society staffer and well-known local piano player and teacher Jeanne Coates will be providing entertainment in the first floor dining room of the historic home. Tours will be available for the home with special displays. Historical Society books and pamphlets will also be available for purchase.

DF Kennedy, a local author, will also be having a book signing of her new novel “The Truth” in Carrollton on the square on Saturday from 10-2.

The Illinois Valley Cultural Heritage Association will also be providing free tours at the James Eldred House located in Bluffdale Township, 1 mile north of Eldred. Tours of the Eldred House will be free of charge on Saturday from 11-4. The home is looking for donations and interest to continue upkeep of the 1861 structure.

Roodhouse will be hosting a string of talent starting with Midwest Avenue at 6PM in the park on the square. Vendors, Food Vendors, Live Music, a Parade, Pageant, Bingo, Free Bounce Houses start in full swing on Saturday morning with the parade stepping off at 9AM. Sunday morning in Roodhouse there will be a 5K starting at 8AM. Cost is $30. A church service in the park will also be done at 10AM.