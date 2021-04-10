Greene County Fair Returning in 2021

The Greene County Agricultural Fair will return this year, but with some changes. Greene County Fair Board President Jerry Joyce told the Greene Prairie Press this week that a shortened version of the fair will run this year from Tuesday through Saturday, June 22nd-26th.

The Greene County Agricultural Fair is one of the earliest county fairs in the state and one of the oldest. This year marks the 168th year for the fair. Last year was only the second time in history that the fair was canceled. The previous cancellation occurred during World War II.

Joyce said that added expenses and uncertainty around the reopening of the state were the cause for the abbreviated version of the fair this year. Joyce also hopes that the state will begin inspecting carnival equipment by early June to allow the fair to have its carnival return this year.

Nightly entertainment for this year’s fair will begin on Tuesday night with the Greene County Fair Pageant crowning a new Miss, Junior Miss and Little Miss Greene County. On Wednesday night, they will have harness racing, followed by the tractor and truck pulls on Thursday night, the demolition derby Friday night and the rodeo Saturday night. The fair’s livestock shows will proceed over the 5 day fair. Joyce says he expects that the number of contestants in the show will be large this year.