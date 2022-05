By Benjamin Cox on May 19, 2022 at 2:54pm

The Greene County Farm Bureau announced today 6 winners of $500 scholarship from the three Greene County High Schools.

The farm bureau says they received an excellent set of applicants this year for the 2022 scholarships.

Winners this year are Wesley Bland from Carrollton High School, Mick Hallock from North Greene High School – and 4 winners from Greenfield High School: Rachel Armold, Joelle Ford, Drew Hallock, and Drake Stuart.