Greene County Has 3 More COVID Deaths, Other Counties See Small Spike in Cases

Morgan County Health officials announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and from over the weekend. The new cases range from a male infant to a male in his 80s. Morgan County now has had 687 total confirmed cases of the virus, with 51 cases currently active and 1 hospitalized.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed four new cases of Covid 19 in Cass County. Three cases were identified over the weekend, with an additional case confirmed yesterday. The new positives include a female in her 30s, a female in her 40s, a male in his 60s, and a female in her 70s. Cass County’s overall COVID-19 case count is now at 402, with 30 cases currently active.

Pike County Health officials confirmed 14 additional COVID-19 cases yesterday. The cases include: a female teen, a male teen, 1 female in her 20s, 5 females in their 40s, 3 males in their 50s, 2 females in their 60s, and 1 female in her 90s. A total of 140 lab confirmed and 17 probable COVID-19 cases in Pike County residents have been reported to the Pike County Health Department. A probable case is defined as a direct household contact of a lab confirmed positive case who is exhibiting same symptoms. Of all those cases, 30 are active and 1 is hospitalized.

The Greene County Health Department announced 2 new cases yesterday, 3 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and 5 new positives on Saturday. The Greene County Health Department, in conjunction with the Greene County Coroner, report 2 additional COVID-19 deaths at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Sunday and 1 more death yesterday. Greene County has now had 229 total cases, with 26 cases active, and now 15 total deaths.

The Schuyler County Health Department has reported 3 new positive cases of the virus since Thursday of last week. The cases range in age from 30 to 60. Schuyler County has now had 51 positives to date with 6 cases currently active.

The Illinois Department of Public Health yesterday reported 1,709 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the state, including 13 additional deaths. The preliminary 7-day statewide positivity rate rose to 3.7%.