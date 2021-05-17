Greene County HD Ramps Up Mobile Vax Efforts At Popular Events

Greene County is currently running under the state average for the percentage of population that has been vaccinated. The state’s current vaccination rate is 37.74%.

Greene County Health Department Director Molly Peters says despite the good news from the CDC on mask usage, vaccine is still the best way to eradicate or control COVID-19: “The numbers continue to be low positivity. I think the last time I looked on Friday, it was 0.8%, so that’s really helpful. I think there is definitely still more we can do for vaccination. We’re at about 25% [of the population] that’s fully vaccinated. I think that’s some really good numbers as of right now, but it’s very helpful if we all are getting vaccinated in order to protect the community. We really want this virus to be dead in the water, so to speak.” Currently, a little over 3,330 of Greene County’s over 13,000 people are vaccinated.

Peters says that they have mobile vaccination sites planned at some upcoming events in the county: “We have several events scheduled [coming up.] The White Hall carnival [begins Wednesday] and on May 20 & 21 from 5-7PM, we will be at Whiteside Park in White Hall, and we can vaccinate those who are 12 and up at that point. On May 22nd, there is a ‘Junk in the Trunk,’ which is scheduled for the Carrollton Square and we will also be there from 8AM-2PM. Then, we are making plans to definitely be at the Greene County Fair, and we have a couple of other events coming up, as well. I think we might be at the large Carrollton Community Garage Sale, and we’ll be posting a station at that, as well. We are trying to schedule some weekends and some evening hours so that people are able to stop in, trying to make it more available and easier access for those who work during the day.”

Peters says despite the lower number of vaccinated people, the county only saw 4 COVID-19 cases the week before last and positivity rates and the number in isolation continues to go down. For more information on where to get vaccine in Greene County, you can call the health department at 217-942-6961.