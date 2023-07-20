Greene County Health Dept. Announces West Nile Virus Presence

By Benjamin Cox on July 20, 2023 at 10:28am

Greene County Health Department officials say that West Nile Virus is present in the county.

The Greene Prairie Press reports that the Greene County Health Department discovered a positive pool of mosquitoes this past week.

Monitoring for the virus will continue through the fall. According to the report, the health department will continue to take dead birds through October 15th.

Contact the Greene County Health Department at 217-942-6961 extension 102 to report a bird for submission.

The Health Department wishes to remind the public to fight the bite by wearing shoes and socks, long pants and long sleeves, apply insect repellent containing DEET, and avoid going out at dusk and dawn during heightened mosquito activity.