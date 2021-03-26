Greene County Health Dept. To Receive Johnson & Johnson Vaccine, Expanding Availability

The Greene County Health Department has received confirmation of receiving the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and that they are expanding availability of vaccine appointments.

Greene County Health Department Administrator Molly Peters said that the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be delivered next week. Greene County residents can sign up to receive this vaccine by making an appointment at this link.

Peters, in communication on Facebook this week and via press release, also reminded residents that the county would be moving towards the state’s bridge phase very soon. Peters says that once 70% of residents 65 and older statewide have received their first dose of the vaccine with no further increase in COVID-19 metrics, the bridge phase of the Restore Illinois plan would open for everyone. Peters also reminded residents that once 50% of residence 16 and older receive their first dose, the state would then move into Phase 5, which means no further limits on capacity and possibly a return to normalcy. Peters says: “We will still need to continue proper hand washing and social distance, but as more people have increased immunity we can move forward.”

Greene County’s next vaccine clinic through the health department will be held Wednesday, March 31st. Residents can schedule an appointment through this portal if they need to receive their first dose, and through this portal for their second dose if they received the first round of their shot on or before March 3rd.

For further information or questions, contact the Greene County Health Department at 217-942-6961.