Greene County Jail Inmate Hospitalized For Suicide Attempt Has Died

The Greene County Jail inmate who attempted suicide over a week ago has died.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says that 60 year old Kent P. Humphrey of Quincy, who was transported by EMS to St. John’s Hopsital in Springfield for injuries sustained in a suicide attempt on November 3rd died Saturday evening in the ICU.

An autopsy has been scheduled for today. Information from that autopsy has not been released.

According to Greene County Jail records, Humphrey was arrested for two counts of deceptive practice by Greenfield Police on October 27th. He was subsequently charged with 1 count of forgery on October 28th in Greene County Court. On October 31st, Humphrey was also charged with theft by deception and forgery in Scott County Court. Both cases will now likely be abated.