Greene County Jail Renovations Near Completion

The Greene County Jail has been closed for over a month due to maintenance.

Greene County Sheriff Rob McMillen told WLDS News last month that the jail had been booking Greene County’s prisoners down at the Jersey County Jail since April 5th.

The Greene County Jail has been going through a series of maintenance projects over the last month. According to the Greene Prairie Press, the jail’s budget has expended approximately $265,000 to retrofit new locks on the current jail cell doors. McMillen told the Greene County Board earlier this month that the doors were original to the jail’s construction. The county is using approximately $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds and $65,000 from grant funds that need expended by September from the Sheriff’s Department to complete the project.

The second project was a plumbing project that cost just over $90,000 to complete, and was handled by Lloelke Plumbing in Jerseyville. The project replaced the kitchen and a concrete floor that had cracked. The project also called for additional paint in the jail cells.

McMillen told WLDS News yesterday that they expect to begin booking prisoners and housing them again at the Greene County Jail in Carrollton by May 28th.