Greene County Kroger Stores To Close

The Greene County community is losing two grocery stores in a month. Kroger’s Central Division announced the closure of the Carrollton and White Hall stores by May 15th today. Kroger spokesperson Eric Halvorson said in a press release that the announcement follows extensive evaluation of the stores’ financial performance. Company analysts report the stores have not operated profitably for several years and research indicates neither has realistic prospects for a turnaround.

Halvorson says that the company praises the 46 associates between both stores for their years of hard work, saying the decision is not a reflection on them or their service. Leaders of Kroger Human Resources will now meet with them to discuss their next steps. Severance will be offered to qualified associates based on their length of service with the company. The stores are expected to cease full operation within the next 30 days.